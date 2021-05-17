Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery. The charges filed Monday against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville accuse him of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges arose from a student reporting an April 28 incident. Samsel’s first appearance in Franklin County District Court by video conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning. A criminal complaint alleges that Samsel made physical contact with two teenage students and harmed one of them. Samsel didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.