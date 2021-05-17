Joy for UK pubs and hugs tempered by rise in virus variant

LONDON (AP) — Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. are opening for indoor service for the first time since early January even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant. The latest step in the gradual easing of nationwide restrictions imposed on Jan. 4 also includes the reopening of theaters, sports venues and museums, raising hopes that the economy may soon start to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic. International travel is also now permitted, though only 12 countries and territories are on the government’s list of “safe” destinations.