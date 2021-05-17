Skip to Content

Indonesia’s Gojek, Tokopedia to merge as GoTo Group

New
12:31 am AP - National News

SINGAPORE (AP) — Indonesian ride hailing company Gojek and e-commerce firm Tokopedia said Monday that they are merging, in the largest ever deal in the country’s history. The new company, called GoTo Group, will provide services from ride-hailing and financial services to e-commerce. GoTo is backed by investors including Alibaba Group, BackRock, Tencent and Temasek Holdings. The merger comes a month after Gojek’s largest rival, Singapore-based Grab Holdings, said it would list in the United States via a merger with a special public acquisition company (SPAC) that valued the company at $40 billion. Gojek co-CEO Andre Soelistyo will lead the new company, while Tokopedia’s President Patrick Cao will retain his title in the combined entity.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content