EXPLAINER: Do I still have to wear a mask? What about kids?

The government’s new guidance on masks for vaccinated people has left some Americans confused and businesses and states scrambling. Target and CVS on Monday became the latest retailers to say vaccinated shoppers and workers don’t have to wear masks in stores. New York is also adopting the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while California is waiting a month. The CDC last week said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors and can stop social distancing in most places. But children and others who haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine should still wear masks.