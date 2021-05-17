Skip to Content

EU vows to boost efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian fighting

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says that it will redouble its efforts to end the upsurge in violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants and will seek progress during a special meeting of its foreign ministers on Tuesday. The EU also called the weekend destruction of a building housing major international media “extremely worrying” and said safe working conditions for journalists were essential. The 27-nation EU has never had the impact Washington can wield in the region and no immediate breakthrough was expected from Tuesday’s meeting. 

