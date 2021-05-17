Dozens of Moroccans swim into North African Spanish city

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Ceuta say over 100 Moroccans, including two families with children, swam overnight to enter the Spanish enclave in North Africa. Ceuta and nearby Melilla, another Spanish territory, are seen as a stepping stone into Europe by hundreds of African migrants who every year risk injuries or death while trying to jump over fences, hide inside vehicles or by swimming around breakwaters in the Mediterranean Sea. Spain doesn’t grant Moroccans asylum and only allows unaccompanied migrant children to legally remain in the country under the government’s supervision.