Dozens more men sue Ohio State over doc’s sexual misconduct

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dozens more men are suing Ohio State over the university’s failure to stop sexual abuse and misconduct decades ago by team doctor Richard Strauss. They echo claims filed previously by over 400 men, many of whom allege they were groped during medical exams. The newest claims were filed in federal court ahead of Monday, which marked two years since OSU released a law firm report that concluded university employees knew of concerns about Strauss but didn’t stop him. Strauss died in 2005. The school has publicly apologized and promised a “monetary resolution” for survivors. It already reached nearly $47 million in settlements for 185 plaintiffs.