Correction: Virus Outbreak-Detroit Tourism story

DETROIT (AP) — In a story May 15, 2021, about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on tourism in Detroit, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament held in the Indianapolis area brought $620 million in spending to the region and that attendance at each game was limited 250 people. Visit Indy Chief Executive Leonard Hoops said that according to preliminary estimates the tournament brought about $100 million to the region, while attendance was limited to 25% of each game venue’s capacity.