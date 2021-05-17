California places Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ under review

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is reviewing whether Tesla is violating a state regulation by advertising its vehicles as being fully autonomous without meeting the legal definition of self-driving. The department said Monday that the regulation prohibits advertising vehicles for sale or lease as autonomous if they can’t comply with the regulatory definition. Tesla advertises a $10,000 “Full Self-Driving” option on its website for its electric vehicles, but the same website says the vehicles cannot drive themselves. CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to have autonomous vehicles that can drive more safely than humans sometime this year. Tesla has disbanded its public relations department and did not respond Monday to a request for comment.