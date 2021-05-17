Skip to Content

California man gets life for killing LA sheriff’s deputy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A parolee who pleaded guilty to the execution-style killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Thirty-one-year-old Trenton Lovell was sentenced Monday for killing Sgt. Steve Owen. Owen was shot five times as he answered a 911 report of a burglary in progress in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles. Lovell, a convicted robber, was on parole at the time. He told authorities that he wounded Owens and then shot him four more times as the sergeant lay on the ground.

Associated Press

