Authorities: 3 arrested in taxi driver’s slaying in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say three people wanted on murder charges in the death last month of a Georgia taxi driver have been arrested in Mexico and brought back to the U.S. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that 30-year-old Megan Alyssa Colone of Stone Mountain, Georgia; 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell, Georgia, and 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega were arrested in Mexico on Saturday. Authorities said they’re now detained in Texas awaiting extradition to Georgia. The three are charged in the death of Rosanna Delgado, a Venezuelan immigrant and taxi driver who went missing April 16. Her body was found April 20 at a rental cabin in northern Georgia.