At Athens Varsity, answer to ‘What’ll ya have?’ is bulldozer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Chili dogs, onion rings and frosted orange milkshakes could soon be in shorter supply in Athens. The Varsity has applied for permission to tear down its decades-old Athens location. Athens-Clarke Commissioner Melissa Link says the Gordy family, which owns The Varsity, has been trying to sell the property for commercial redevelopment for several years. Local officials put zoning limits on the property and the family transferred several houses it had bought for affordable housing. The restaurant’s demolition is currently on hold, but Link says she will lift the hold in several weeks. No plans have been filed yet for what will replace the restaurant.