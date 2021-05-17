Global stocks, US futures mixed as virus cases surge in Asia

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are mixed following a rise in coronavirus cases in Thailand, Taiwan and Singapore and weaker-than-expected Chinese factory and retail activity. London and Frankfurt opened down. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced while Tokyo closed lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended last down 1.4% for its first weekly decline in three weeks. Thailand reported 9,635 new coronavirus cases. Taiwan and Singapore re-imposed anti-disease restrictions after a spike in infections. The rise in economies that appeared to have the disease under control fueled concern the region’s economic revival might be pushed back.