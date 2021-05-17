23 rescued from suspected smuggling boat off California

Twenty-three people have been rescued from a suspected smuggling boat off the San Diego coast not far from where another vessel broke up a few weeks ago, killing three people. Authorities say the Border Patrol spotted the small panga Monday before dawn as it drifted near rocks off Point Loma. They say the boat refused to stop and got stuck in the surf line. The vessel was rescued and the people removed. Authorities say all are from Mexico or Guatemala. The area is near where an overcrowded cabin cruiser suspected of smuggling immigrants broke apart on rocks on May 2.