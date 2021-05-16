Skip to Content

Report: Microsoft investigated Gates before he left board

6:08 pm AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Board members at Microsoft Corp. made a decision in 2020 that it wasn’t appropriate for its co-founder Bill Gates to continue sitting on its board as they conducted a probe into the billionaire’s prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. Citing unnamed sources, The Journal reported Sunday online that the investigation began after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with Gates over several years. Earlier this month Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. 

Associated Press

