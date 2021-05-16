Next Digital trading halted after Jimmy Lai’s assets frozen

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong stock exchange has halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai. Next Digital said in a filing that it requested the halt after the freeze was announced Friday. Next Digital publishes pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, and Lai is its controlling shareholder. The freeze comes as Lai and nine other pro-democracy activists appeared in court Monday, facing charges related to inciting others to take part in an unauthorized assembly in October 2019. Lai is in prison for taking part in other unauthorized assemblies that year as massive anti-government protests were taking place in Hong Kong.