Gaza medics: Israeli strikes kill 23 in Gaza City

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli airstrikes in the heart of Gaza City have killed at least 23 people and wounded 50. It was the deadliest single attack since the start of heavy fighting between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. Rescuers were racing to pull survivors and bodies from the rubble. Earlier, Israel said it bombed the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader in a separate strike. It was the third such strike targeting the homes of Hamas leaders in the last two days.