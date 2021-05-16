AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press’ top editor is calling for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media. Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor, says the Israeli government has yet to provide clear evidence supporting its attack, which leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa tower. The Israeli military has claimed that Hamas used the building for a military intelligence office and weapons development, and a spokesman says Israel is compiling evidence for the U.S. Buzbee says the AP had offices in the Gaza tower for 15 years and never had any indication that Hamas might be in the building. She spoke Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”