A tough sell: In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel is promoting tourism in Dubai even amid a surge of airstrikes on Gaza City that killed at least 42 people in just the last day. That might seem a hard sell at a time when major airlines have suspended flights to Israel amid the clash with Hamas in Gaza and while the spread of coronavirus remains a threat. But a senior Israeli tourism official attended a travel and tourism conference in Dubai on Sunday to promote the country as a must-see destination for Muslim visitors. Israel’s ongoing efforts highlight how rapidly the countries’ ties in the Arab world have developed.