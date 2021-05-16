Skip to Content

2 boys who couldn’t swim drown in Massachusetts lake

New
10:04 am AP - National News

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say two boys who drowned at a Brockton park were cousins who did not know how to swim. The Plymouth County district attorney on Sunday identified the victims as 13-year-old Rafael Andrade and 12-year-old Tiago Depina, both of Brockton. They died Saturday night in Waldo Lake in D.W. Field Park. An 11-year-old boy who was rescued earlier in the evening was hospitalized. Mayor Robert Sullivan said grief counselors were available Sunday at the middle school the boys attended.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content