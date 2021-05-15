Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Families who’ve fought for recognition for soldiers who died while traveling to Vietnam for a secret mission have something to celebrate. Families of more than 20 fallen soldiers attended the unveiling of a memorial Saturday in Maine. All told, 93 U.S. soldiers, three South Vietnamese and 11 crew members were on a chartered flight that disappeared between Guam and the Philippines in 1962. Susie Linale, of Omaha, Nebraska, said she hopes the memorial brings some closure. It was built by a private organization in Columbia Falls, Maine.