‘Shocking and horrifying’: Israel destroys AP office in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli airstrike has destroyed a high-rise building that was home to The Associated Press’ offices in the Gaza Strip. The airstrike came despite hysterical calls from the news agency to halt the impending attack. AP called the strike “shocking and horrifying.” Although no one was hurt, the airstrike demolished an office that was like a second home for AP journalists. Press-freedom groups condemned the attack and accused the military of trying to censor coverage of its relentless six-day offensive against Hamas militants. The military claimed that Hamas militants used the building for sophisticated operations, but provided no evidence.