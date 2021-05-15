Pandemic triggers new crisis in Peru: lack of cemetery space

LIMA, Peru (AP) — After struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year, Peru is now facing a parallel crisis: a lack of space in cemeteries. The problem is affecting everybody, not just COVID-19 victims, as the country experiences its deadliest period of the pandemic. The desperation has even prompted people to dig clandestine graves in their yards and areas surrounding some of the 65 cemeteries in the capital of Lima. Peru had never experienced so many deaths. Between March and April, 15,104 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 died, but experts believe that is a significant undercount.