Cash windfall helps Newsom shake California recall election

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s Gavin Newsom is showing why it’s tough to unseat an incumbent governor. The first-term Democrat unleashed a torrent of new spending after the state’s budget was blessed with a $76 billion surplus and $27 billion in federal pandemic aid. Facing an expected recall election this fall, he’s doling out billions to address intractable problems such as homelessness. The funds will also aid businesses harmed during the pandemic and appeal to his progressive base. Republicans hoping to oust him were counting on lingering unrest from virus restrictions, but Newsom is talking about lifting most pandemic rules soon. Recent polls found Newsom would survive the expected recall attempt.