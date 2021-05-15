Israeli strike destroys Gaza building with AP, other media

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike has targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets.

AP’s president said the agency was “shocked and horrified” at Saturday’s strike. AP staffers and other tenants safely evacuated the building after the military telephoned a warning that the strike was imminent.

Three heavy missiles struck the 12-story building, collapsing it in a giant cloud of dust. AP’s top-floor office and roof terrace were a prime location for covering Israel’s conflicts with Gaza’s Hamas rulers. Its camera offered 24-hour live shots as militants’ rockets arched toward Israel and Israeli airstrikes hammered the city and its surrounding area this week.