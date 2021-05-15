Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief registers presidential run

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a prominent hard-line cleric, has registered to run in Iran’s June presidential election. Raisi arrived at the Interior Ministry on Saturday, the last day of registering, to put himself into the race. He ran against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and lost in the 2017 presidential election, though he still garnered nearly 16 million votes. International rights groups have criticized Raisi for reportedly serving on a 1988 panel that sentenced thousands of prisoners to death in the waning days of Iran’s 1980s war with Iraq. Raisi has never publicly acknowledged his role in the sentences.