Crash victim had posted videos riding in Tesla on Autopilot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver of a Tesla involved in a fatal crash that California highway authorities said may have been operating on Autopilot posted social media videos of himself riding in the vehicle without his hands on the wheel or foot on the pedal. The May 5 crash in Fontana east of Los Angeles is under federal investigation. The probe is the 29th case involving a Tesla that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has responded to. The California Highway Patrol says its own preliminary probe determined that Tesla’s partially automated driving system was engaged before the wreck, but on Friday said there hadn’t been a final determination of the driving mode.