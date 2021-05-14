UN envoy asks Thai leader’s aid in ending crisis in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations’ special envoy on Myanmar has met with Thailand’s prime minister as she continues efforts to end violence in Myanmar sparked by a military takeover in February. The envoy, Christine Schraner Burgener, told Prayuth Chan-ocha that she hopes Thailand will find ways to work with Myanmar’s military to ease the unrest. The army’s seizure of power has been opposed by many in Myanmar, and the junta has responded with a violent crackdown that has cost hundreds of lives. The escalation of violence and the junta’s failure to restore order has led to fears the country could become a failed state, impacting neighboring Thailand and the whole region.