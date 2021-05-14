Turkish tourism video taken down after online outcry

ISTANBUL (AP) — A video promoting tourism in Turkey amid the pandemic has caused an uproar on social media for showing tourism employees wearing masks that read “Enjoy, I’m vaccinated.” The video was published on the social media accounts of official travel guide Go Turkiye Thursday and was taken down later that day. Opposition parties and critics on social media said the promotional video was an insult to Turks. Tourism workers have been prioritized to receive their vaccinations. Turkey is in the final days of a full lockdown and the government has ordered people to stay home and businesses to close. But millions of workers are exempt and so are foreign tourists.