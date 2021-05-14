Records: Man who killed 3 had called 911 scores of times

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Records show the Maryland man who killed three people, set fire to his home and was fatally shot by responding officers last weekend had contacted 911 dispatchers at least 120 times over the last 24 years. The violence erupted after years of disputes with neighbors, who said 56-year-old Everton Brown believed law enforcement authorities were invading his property. According to a list of calls obtained by The Baltimore Sun, Brown initiated most of the calls for service to his home. Neighbors have asked why police didn’t do more to intervene, given long-running complaints from neighbors. Citing privacy law, police declined to provide details about any interventions.