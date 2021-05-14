Prosecutors ask to drop most charges in doctor rape case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — State prosecutors want to drop most sex crime charges filed against a reality TV doctor and his girlfriend, who are accused of drugging and raping several women at their Southern California home. The attorney general’s office, which took over the case last year, asked an Orange County judge Friday to drop charges involving six of seven alleged victims. Prosecutors say they couldn’t prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge didn’t immediately rule. Newport Beach surgeon Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley have pleaded not guilty to the crimes.