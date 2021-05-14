NJ Transit settles suits in deadly crash at commuter station

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — NJ Transit has reached settlements in lawsuits filed by the family of a woman killed and several people injured in a 2016 crash when a train slammed into a station in Hoboken, New Jersey. NJ.com reports NJ Transit spokesperson Nancy Snyder said the settlements were reached Wednesday evening. She said each was more than $500,000 but did not specify the amount. Fabiola Bittar de Kroon was killed by falling debris in the Sept. 29, 2016, crash that injured more than 100 people. Attorneys for her family and several of those injured said their clients hope NJ Transit will make changes so a tragedy like the fatal train crash never happens again.