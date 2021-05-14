Mercenary group denies charge of racism in north Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — In the wake of the days-long attack by Islamic extremist rebels on the northern Mozambican city of Palma at the end of March, a private military group contracted by the Mozambican military denies charges that it gave preference to whites when rescuing people. Amnesty International charges that the Dyck Advisory Group gave preference to whites over Blacks when evacuating people from the Amarula Hotel. Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said witnesses told of racial discrimination in decisions about who to evacuate from the Amarula Hotel. The Dyck Advisory Group said that its helicopters rescued 24 people from the hotel, six of whom were white and 18 others were Black.