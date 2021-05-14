Report: Ohio fraternity knew dangers before hazing death

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An investigation into the alcohol poisoning death of a 20-year-old fraternity pledge in Ohio says organizers of the alleged hazing ritual knew it could be dangerous. The report says party organizers arranged for designated drivers and made sure there was someone to watch over the pledges when they became intoxicated. The findings come from a law firm hired by Bowling Green State University. The university announced Friday that it is accusing 21 students of breaking student conduct rules that include hazing. Eight current or former members of the fraternity already have been indicted on criminal charges.