Federal agent charged in cyberstalking plot against ex-lover

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deputy U.S. marshal has been charged in a cyberstalking scheme that authorities said he perpetrated with his ex-wife to have a former lover thrown in jail. The Justice Department says Ian Diaz is accused of working with his then-wife to create fake online profiles in 2016 to pose as a woman with whom Diaz had previously been in a relationship. Authorities say the couple used the phony accounts, posing as the former lover, to send themselves threatening and harassing messages, including threats to harm Diaz’s wife. The couple reported the threats and postings that prosecutors say they made themselves to local law enforcement officers. Diaz’s former lover was arrested and held in jail for almost three months.