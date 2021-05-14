Blinken heads to Iceland meeting with Russia on his mind

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe and North Atlantic islands to put the Biden administration’s stamp on climate change policy in the Arctic and warn Russia against interference in the United States, Ukraine and elsewhere. The State Department says Blinken will visit Denmark, Iceland and Greenland next week to stress the U.S. commitment to green technology and preserving environmental stability in the Arctic. While in Reykjavik, Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the first high-level face-to-face talks between Moscow and Washington since President Joe Biden took office. That meeting will largely focus on preparing for a planned summit next month between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.