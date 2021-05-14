Belugas to arrive at Mystic Aquarium after legal battle

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — Three Beluga whales have almost arrived at their new home in a Connecticut aquarium after a legal battle to import them and two others from Canada. They were in customs Friday evening. The remaining two Belugas are set to arrive at Mystic Aquarium early Saturday from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Government officials from Fisheries and Oceans Canada last month approved the export, seven months after U.S. officials. Animal activists sought to block the transport in a lawsuit against the U.S. Commerce secretary and National Marine Fisheries Service, which had approved the research permit. A federal judge declined to issue an injunction.