AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

MAY 7 – MAY 13, 2021

From women singing a blessing for fish in Senegal to Victory Day celebrations in Russia, the solo State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II in London and the Pope trying on a new hat at the Vatican, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP Photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

