$9M settlement for 2 men wrongfully sent to death row

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawyers representing two former North Carolina sheriff’s deputies have agreed to a $9 million settlement with two half brothers who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the killing of an 11-year-old girl. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the lawyers for two former Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies agreed in federal court on Friday to the settlement with Henry McCollum and Leon Brown. McCollum and Brown are both Black. They were released from prison in 2014 after DNA evidence exonerated them. They were teenagers when they were accused in the 1983 rape and murder of an 11-year-old in Red Springs.