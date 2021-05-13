West Virginia mayor reelected two days after arrest

WAR, W.Va. (AP) — A mayor in southern West Virginia has been reelected despite facing criminal charges. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports incumbent War Mayor Robert Beavers defeated challenger Grover Mahone on Tuesday by a vote of 123-40. The win came two days after the 67-year-old Beavers was arrested in Fayette County. A criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police Trooper A.E. Roberts lists charges including possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. The newspaper reports that even if Beavers is convicted, he could continue to serve as mayor. A message seeking comment from Beavers was not immediately returned.