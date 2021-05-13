Ukraine opposition leader and Putin ally under house arrest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top Ukrainian opposition politician with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin has been placed under house arrest days after being charged with treason. Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition force in parliament, denies the charges brought against him last week and says they’re politically motivated. Medvedchuk has close personal ties with Putin, the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter. Prosecutors had asked a court in Kyiv to put Medvedchuk in jail, but a judge Thursday ordered house arrest instead. Medvedchuk is accused of transferring oil and gas production licenses from one of the fields in the Russia-annexed Crimea to Moscow, and disclosing secret data on the deployment of Ukrainian military units.