Texas lawmakers approve abortion ban as early as 6 weeks

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers have approved a measure that would ban abortions after as early as six weeks and allow private citizens to enforce the rule through civil lawsuits against doctors and others. The Senate vote Thursday sends the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it into law. That would bring Texas in line with about a dozen other GOP-led states with so-called “heartbeat bills” that have been mostly blocked by federal courts. The Texas measure is also likely to draw a swift legal challenge from abortion rights groups.