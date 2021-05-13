Philly health official forced to resign over MOVE cremations

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s top health official is out of a job after the mayor said he learned human remains from the 1985 bombing of the headquarters of the group MOVE had been cremated and disposed of without notifying family members. Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement Thursday that Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley decided to cremate and dispose of the remains several years ago. Farley says he profoundly regrets his decision and apologized to relatives of the bombing fire victims. Kenney says the decision lacked empathy. Thursday is the 36th anniversary of the event. A police bomb ignited fuel for a generator and spread to more than 60 rowhomes and killed 11 people including five children.