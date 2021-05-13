Pamela Turner’s family rallies for justice on anniversary

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Family members and supporters of Pamela Turner are rallying for justice on the second anniversary of her death. Turner was a Black woman who was fatally shot by a police officer in the Houston suburb of Baytown. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Turner’s family and led the rally. Crump invoked Turner’s name in April after a former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. An attorney for the Baytown officer indicted on an assault charge in Turner’s death says the officer was trying to defend himself after he and Turner struggled over the officer’s stun gun.