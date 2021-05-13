Marine Corps officer arrested for assault in Jan. 6 riot

Prosecutors say an active-duty Marine Corps officer seen on camera scuffling with a police officer and helping other members of the pro-Trump mob force their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6 has been charged in the riot. The Department of Justice says Maj. Christopher Warnagiris is the first active-duty service member to be charged in the insurrection. Prosecutors say he was arrested Thursday in Virginia. He has been stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico since last summer. He faces charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice. Warnagiris was released after a brief appearance before a federal judge in Virginia.