Justices consider hearing a case on ‘most offensive word’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is considering whether to hear the case of a Black man who says he suffered discrimination because the N-word was carved into the wall of a hospital elevator where he worked. If the justices agree, they could decide whether the use of the N-word alone allows an employee to sue under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The public could learn as soon as Monday whether the court will take Robert Collier’s case against Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where President John F. Kennedy was taken in 1963 after he was fatally shot. The hospital’s lawyers urge the court not to take the case.