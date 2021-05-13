Skip to Content

Indonesian troops kill Papuan rebel commander

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities say two Papuan independence fighters, including a rebel commander, have been killed in ongoing clashes between Indonesian security forces and a rebel group in the country’s troubled easternmost region. The clashes began last month in restive Papua province after rebels set fire to several schools and killed two teachers. Authorities say a joint military and police force killed two of the Papuan fighters during a battle with dozens of rebels armed with military-grade weapons as well as axes and arrows. An independence movement and low-level insurgency has simmered in the Papua region since the early 1960s, when Indonesia took control of the former Dutch territory.

