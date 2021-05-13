Chief of teachers union is ‘all in’ on full fall reopening

The president of the American Federation of Teachers is calling for a full return to in-person learning in the fall and says the union is “all in.” In prepared remarks, Randi Weingarten says the availability of vaccines and an infusion of federal education money have removed many obstacles that prevented schools from opening. She says the nation “must reopen schools in the fall for in-person teaching, learning and support.” If local unions heed her call, it would be seen as a major stride in the effort to reopen schools. Teachers unions have been blamed for slowing the process with safety demands.