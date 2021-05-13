Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators have agreed to talk again early next week as negotiations on an infrastructure plan are intensifying. The potentially bipartisan effort could become one piece of the administration’s ambitious $4 trillion American jobs and families plan. The GOP senators exited the lengthy White House meeting Thursday saying they are “very encouraged” about their talk with the president. They say they are prepared to build on the $568 billion proposal they had put forward as an alternative. Biden says he’s “very optimistic” about reaching an agreement with Republicans.