AP source: Govt to ease up guidance on indoor mask-wearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places. That’s according to a person briefed on the announcement, expected later Thursday from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools. The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.